$0.25 EPS Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2019

Analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Capitala Finance reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPTA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 135,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,351. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $151.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

