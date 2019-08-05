$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 47,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,892. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

