$0.93 EPS Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Exelon posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Exelon by 3,771.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,195 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $247,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 247.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 584,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,719. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29. Exelon has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

