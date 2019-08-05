01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Shares Down 10.6%

01 Communique Laboratory Inc (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)’s share price dropped 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 9,615 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 3,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

About 01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF)

01 Communique Laboratory Inc develops and markets communications software primarily in the United States, Japan, and Canada. The company markets its solutions under the I'm InTouch, I'm OnCall, and I'm InTouch Meeting product lines. Its I'm InTouch is a remote desktop connection software that allows users to access their computer through any device on the Internet.

