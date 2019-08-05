0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.53 or 0.05181787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,796,750 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

