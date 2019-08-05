1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.54.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,125. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

