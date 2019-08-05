12,000 Shares in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPX by 71.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,501,356.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,838. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

