$159.21 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $159.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.70 million and the highest is $160.72 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $660.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $690.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $774.27 million, with estimates ranging from $707.50 million to $841.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

