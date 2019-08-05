$167.40 Million in Sales Expected for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) to report $167.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.29 million and the highest is $175.50 million. Manchester United reported sales of $201.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full year sales of $811.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.71 million to $819.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.54 million, with estimates ranging from $775.91 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 61,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.51. 56,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $718.28 million, a PE ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.63. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

