1,678,929 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,678,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,543,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 443,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

