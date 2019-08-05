17,109 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 815.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 747.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,329.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,222.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 236,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 218,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 860.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 7,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $14.43.

