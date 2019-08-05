194,974 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 194,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $164.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

