1SG Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5.25 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00006771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX. Over the last week, 1SG has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00387752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00080789 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002672 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001067 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,143 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, OEX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

