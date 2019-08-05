27,000 Shares in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.12% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDI. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reading International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Reading International by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Reading International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDI. BidaskClub raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reading International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $399,346. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Reading International had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

