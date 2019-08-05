$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,083. CSX has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

