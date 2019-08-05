4NEW Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates and IDEX. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $55,503.00 and approximately $11,963.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00237438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.01311705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00103084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

