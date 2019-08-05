6,604 Shares in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,604 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BHP stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 258,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

