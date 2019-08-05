7,370 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 103,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,433,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 250,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 52,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. 555,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528,107. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

