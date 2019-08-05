AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAON. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.99. AAON has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $52,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $53,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967. 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

