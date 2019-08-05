ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.70% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

