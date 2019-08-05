Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $24,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $27.16. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,825. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

