AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) Shares Down 3.3%

AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) shares traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.06, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF (NYSEARCA:FNG) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AdvisorShares New Tech and Media ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

