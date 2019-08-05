AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.40

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 7699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ING Group upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in AEGON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,769,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 180,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AEGON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 106,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AEGON by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 3,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 600,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 585,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter worth about $2,377,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

