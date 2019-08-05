Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.90 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Koinex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $85.36 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 599.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 323,243,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,422,437 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BigONE, Zebpay, BitMart, Bithumb, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Koinex, ZB.COM, Crex24, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, DragonEX, HADAX, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, OKEx, OOOBTC, IDAX, Mercatox, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.