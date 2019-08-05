AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up about 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fayerweather Charles purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AFLAC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 316,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AFLAC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 238,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,590. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

