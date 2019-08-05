Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.00. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 19,965 shares.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

