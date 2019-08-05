Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.25 ($156.10).

Airbus stock opened at €123.34 ($143.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €126.73. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

