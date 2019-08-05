Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.74. Albany Molecular Research shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74.

About Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI)

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Albany Molecular Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany Molecular Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.