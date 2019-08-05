Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. GMP Securities restated an average rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 975,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $9,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.