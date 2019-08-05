Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alico makes up about 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 1.27% of Alico worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $239.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

