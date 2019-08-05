Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.42.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $122,611.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,644.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,518 shares of company stock worth $485,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 99,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 243,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 171,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.58. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $691.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.