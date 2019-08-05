Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a $1,450.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,516.00 target price (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet stock traded down $38.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,158.23. 77,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,523. The company has a market cap of $830.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,137.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

