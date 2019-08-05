Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.96

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 13552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWCMY. Macquarie cut Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alumina in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Alumina alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.