AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.