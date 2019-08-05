American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

American Airlines Group has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,928.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

