American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,873,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Financial Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,005 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,902. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 163,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $16,783,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $10,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,413 shares of company stock valued at $37,867,543. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

