American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Tower by 136.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 45.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 56.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,846 shares of company stock valued at $36,141,479 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,184. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

