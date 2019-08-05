AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 258.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

COLD traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $33.07. 48,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

