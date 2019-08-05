Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,363,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,462,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,309,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166,986 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,680,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after acquiring an additional 119,385 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.17.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

