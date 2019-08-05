Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.91. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 224,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.77.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

