Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 865,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,034. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

