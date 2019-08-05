Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)

Shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RTW Retailwinds an industry rank of 36 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTW. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 720,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,916. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. RTW Retailwinds has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

