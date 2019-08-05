Analysts Set Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Target Price at $60.97

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,079. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53. Black Knight has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $64.41.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,529 shares of company stock worth $18,196,645. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

