Analysts Set II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $50.70

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIVI stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. II-VI has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.