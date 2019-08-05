Analysts Set NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $276.55

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 233.3% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $200,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES opened at $219.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.81. NetEase has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.