Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $93.60

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. 55,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

