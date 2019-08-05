Analysts Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Target Price at $42.50

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTLA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.46% and a negative return on equity of 238.48%. The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

