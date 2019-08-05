Analysts Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) PT at €79.50

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.50 ($92.44).

A number of brokerages have commented on SY1. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

FRA:SY1 traded down €2.36 ($2.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €80.82 ($93.98). 273,938 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.66. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

