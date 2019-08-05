Analysts Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $52.86

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $921.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $52,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in Upland Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 183.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 163,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

