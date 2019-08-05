Analyzing BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BroadVision and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision -108.66% -147.26% -76.73% Electronic Arts 42.75% 19.63% 12.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BroadVision and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision $5.05 million 1.39 -$7.00 million N/A N/A Electronic Arts $4.95 billion 5.57 $1.02 billion $3.93 23.64

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than BroadVision.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BroadVision and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 10 19 0 2.66

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $113.61, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than BroadVision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of BroadVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of BroadVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BroadVision has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats BroadVision on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

